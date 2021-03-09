COVID-19: FG Frustrating Abuad’s Efforts To Develop Vaccine, Says Afe Babalola

Legal luminary, Afe Babalola has accused the Federal Government of frustrating efforts of the Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti in developing the COVID-19 vaccine.

He made this accusation while speaking on Monday during Abuad’s 8th convocation ceremonies in Ado Ekiti.

Babalola knocked the Nigerian government for querying the institution while seeking approval to provide the vaccine.

“After working day and night for many months, applications were made to appropriate government agencies,” he said.

Also Read: Ibrahim Gambari, Garba Shehu, Others Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

“When asked for accelerated action, we were rebuffed and they queried us on why we were in a hurry and added that after all, it takes four years in America to get such an approval.”

He expressed that the virus has exposed the decay in the health and educational sectors of the nation.

Babalola said it is shameful for Nigeria that India has stepped up the ladder to become a donor of vaccines to Nigeria while Nigeria is dealing with ancient matters of cattle grazing.