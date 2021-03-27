Dating a born again Christian woman is the best. You cheat, she finds out, you pray together and blame the devil – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim recently took to social media and stated that dating a Christian woman is the best, because when she finds out that her partner is cheating, they pray together and blame the devil.

The Ghanaian actress served the sarcastic comment in response to relationship coach, Derrick Jaxn confessing to cheating on his wife, Da’Naia Jackson in a video in which she was spotted sitting close and holding hands with him.

In an Instagram post she shared, Juliet advised women to set boundaries and never allow themselves to be manipulated into domestic violence, miserable lifestyles, misery, depression, emotional abuse, mental slavery and maltreatment from narcissistic egoistic humans.

She wrote;

Apparently Dating a born again christian woman is the best, you cheat, she finds out, you pray together and blame the devil…. oh well, association of modern christian women is officially opened oo. Let he who have ears hear well ooo! Do not be manipulated into domestic violence, miserable lifestyles, manipulation, misery, depression, emotional abuse, mental slavery and maltreatment from narcissistic egoistic humans. Ladies, set boundaries, value yourself, become more self aware of your worth, love yourself and build your self esteem so you never have to fall victim of manipulation of any kind and most of all know when to draw the line and wake up from brainwashing and emotional abuse.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria