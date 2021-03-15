Davido Congratulates Wizkid, Burna Boy Over Grammy Win

Nigerian singer and performer, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has extended an olive branch to his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy, over their recent Grammy win.

The ‘Holy Ground’ crooner took to his Twitter page to state that the respective win of the artists is a major achievement for Nigerians and African music.

“Whichever way you look at it, this is a victory for Nigeria for the culture and for my people ! Congrats to our winners! Tule Naija! 🇳🇬 #Grammys #foreverchoke“, he tweeted.

The singer has been rumored to be at loggerheads with Burna Boy and Wizkid as he made reference to that during his Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

See his tweet below: