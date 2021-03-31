‘Davido No Go Shout’ – Davido’s Hypeman, Special Spesh Reacts To Davido, Chioma And Mya Yafai Saga

By
Information Nigeria
-

Nigerian singer, Davido’s hypeman, Special Spesh has pulled some hilarious stunts at Davido/Chioma/Mya Yafai’s situation after loved-up of Davido with Mya surfaced online.

From the photos which evoked mixed reactions from social media, Davido was seen kissing the American model, Mya who lately deactivated her Instagram page.

Making a joke about the situation, Spesh shared popular memes while tagging the famous Nigerian artist. See his post below;

