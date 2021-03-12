Davido To Release Music Video For ‘La La’

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, David Adeleke, alias Davido, has revealed that the music video for his song, ‘La La’ featuring CKay is on the way.

A Twitter user had tweeted that the song is a feel-good song and he enjoys it a lot.

“On Davido’s song “La La” , he started with “this song feels so good mehn” and that’s 100% facts“, he tweeted.

Read Also: Davido unfollows Ubi Franklin over relationship saga with Chioma Rowland

In response to the tweet, the DMW label head wrote:

“Visuals on the way 🔥🔥🔥🔥🥰”

‘La La’ is one of the tracks on the album, ‘A Better Time’ that has been supported by four singles and three music videos.

See the tweet below: