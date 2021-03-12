Davido unfollows Ubi Franklin over relationship saga with Chioma Rowland

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has unfollowed music producer cum blogger Ubi Franklin.

This comes amidst the crisis rocking the romantic relationship between the singer and celebrity chef Chioma Avril Rowland.

According to some social media users, Davido’s recent action may not be unconnected to Chioma’s relationship with Ubi Franklin.

It is often said that when couples are having a misunderstanding, it is advised that one should stay neutral; however, many people claim Ubi Franklin is taking sides with Davido’s fiancee, Chioma.

This generated several reactions on Instagram.

kvng_chi: Someone should tell chioma it’s not about wearing ring again , let him go and do whatever immediately !

iam_queen_o: No dey put mouth for husband and wife matter them go say no….

jacyntambachu: Ubi the gossiper 😂😂

comeformyfav_imdraggingyomama: Be like say ubi don go put mouth for their matter 🌚

