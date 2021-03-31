Davido’s ‘A Good Time’ Surpasses 200M Streams On Spotify

Davido’s second studio album, ‘A Good Time’ has exceeded 200 million streams on Spotify.

The album which features guest appearances from artists such as Wurld, Zlatan Ibile, Summer Walker, Naira Marley, and Chris Brown has also broken the singer’s record as his highest-streamed project of all time.

The album has also become the second highest-streamed album by an African artist on the music streaming platform.

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Jowo’ singer announced in July 2020 that the album has amassed 1 billion streams on all digital streaming platforms.

The father of three had also postponed the scheduled North American tour in support of the album due to the COVID-19 pandemic.