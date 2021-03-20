Isreal DMW thanks DJ Cuppy for withdrawing lawsuit against him

Davido’s crew member, Isreal DMW is in the news and has again reached out to billionaire’s daughter and female disc jockey, Cuppy, for dropping the lawsuit filed against him.

We had earlier reported that DJ Cuppy, in a statement shared on Twitter, said she would no longer be proceeding with the suit following Israel’s public apology.

She wrote: “Following the public apology of Isreal Afeare, I have decided to no longer proceed with the lawsuit and have instructed my lawyers accordingly. As social media users, I hope we can all learn from this, and ensure that we have valid facts before we speak on matters,”

In a new video shared on social media, Isreal DMW, who could not contain his excitement, said he is grateful to Cuppy for her decision, and he has learned his lesson.

Video below:

Recall that Isreal DMW earlier this year alleged that Zlatan and DJ Cuppy’s rift was due to her failure to compensate Zlatan on their 2019 hit single Gelato.

According to Isreal in a social media post, Cuppy is a fake friend.

Reacting, Dj Cuppy demanded a public apology and threatened to file a lawsuit against him, boarding on libel and character defamation.

