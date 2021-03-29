Davido’s former PA, Aloma warns fashion entrepreneur Toyin Lawani over her racy nun outfit

Former personal assistant to singer Davido, Aloma DMW, has issued a warning to fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, never to disrespect the Christian faith again.

Toyin Lawani wore a racy nun outfit to the premiere of a movie over the weekend.

Like many Christians, Aloma has taken to social media to express his displeasure.

”If you block me on your page because I disagree with your outfit aunty tiannah I am begging let that be the last time you disrespect our religion like that nobody dey fight for God oo but never try that again and again if I dey that place yesterday aunty you go go back house nothing go happen.

You can block me on your page but just get this fact that your outfit is nonsense and total blasphemy. If I dey there you go go back house nothing go happen Tiannah’s

Why will you even disrespect the holy cross like that?” he wrote