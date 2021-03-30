Mya Yafai Deactivates Instagram Account Amid Scandals

The newfound love of Davido and beautiful American model, Mya Yafai has deactivated her account following the scandals.

Social media users woke up to Davido and his newfound love Mya Yafai locking lips in loved-up photos.

It appears that rumors that came in a few weeks ago suggesting that the duo is in a romantic relationship could be true.

Social media users have expressed their disappointment and have dragged Davido for dumping Chioma.

Amidst the scandals and heat on social media, the new assurance Mya Yafai has deactivated her Instagram account.