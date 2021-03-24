Decision To Allow Hijab Use Taken In Good Faith – Gov AbdulRazaq

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq has called for calm in the state following the crisis over the wearing of hijab.

On Tuesday evening in Ilorin in a statewide broadcast, Governor Abdulrahman explained why his administration announced the wearing of the veil for Muslim girls in the public schools.

He stated that the decision to announce hijab-wearing in grant-aided mission schools was based on consultations, meetings, brainstorming and dispassionate weighing of policy options.

He said he took that decision in good faith and in the interest of the people of the state.

“We took that decision in good faith and in the overall interest of all. I swore to an oath to protect every Kwaran.”

“That announcement followed several days of consultations, meetings, brainstorming and dispassionate weighing of policy options,” the governor stated.

During the broadcast, Governor Abdulrahman also acknowledged the fears of from the Christian and Muslim communities.

“Having held dozens of meetings with various thoughts leaders from both sides in the last four weeks, I am convinced that beneath the tensions and misgivings around the hijaab decision are old wounds that must be healed.

“I assure all Kwarans that we will take genuine steps to address the concerns raised by various faith communities. In doing so, a huge dose of understanding, selflessness and patriotism will be required.”

He also called on leaders of the two faiths to spread the message of love and respect for each other.

“Going forward, we will need leaders from both sides to spread the message of love, accommodation, patience, peace, and mutual respect.”