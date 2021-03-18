Defending Champion, Bayern Ease Into UCL Last Eight

Defending champion, Bayern Munich eased into the Champions League quarterfinals courtesy of a 6-2 aggregate win over Lazio.

Robert Lewandowski was on the scoresheet again as Bayern Munich cruised into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The striker coolly slotted home a first-half penalty in the 33rd minute after Leon Goretzka was pushed by Francesco Acerbi.

Substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting made it 2-0 in the second half with a chipped finish from close range.

Lazio got one back through Marco Parolo late on, but Bayern sailed through thanks to the 4-1 first leg victory.