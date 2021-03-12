Dele Momodu Appreciates Erica For Sending Him An Invite To Her Birthday Party

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has expressed his pleasure with being invited to the coming birthday party of popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine took to his Twitter page to share how honored the invitation has made him feel.

“Good afternoon, Sir. I hope you are having a great day. I would like to request for your presence at my birthday party happening on Saturday, March 13th, 2021. The theme is HOLLYWOOD. Here’s your invite, Sir. See you there ❤️.” Honored to get an invite from baby @EricaNlewedim“, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls the media guru was the first to grant Erica an exclusive interview following her exit from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown house.

