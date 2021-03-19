Dinamo Zagreb Secure Comeback Victory Against Mourinho’s Spurs

Croatian club, Dinamo Zagreb stunned Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Thursday to secure a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Spurs went into the game with a comfortable 2-0 victory from the first-leg at White Hart Lane courtesy of Harry Kane’s brace.

Tottenham looked relatively comfortable for just over an hour in Zagreb, until Orsic’s first goal began to swing the tie away from them.

Orsini in the 82nd minute of the game scored his second of the game to level the tie and he completed his hat-trick during extra-time to dump out the North London club.