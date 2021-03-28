DJ Cuppy Shares Video Of School Girl Who Cried After Meeting Her On The Streets Of London

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola, professionally known as DJ Cuppy has shared a video of a school girl crying for joy after meeting her on the streets of London.

The ‘Gelato’ crooner took to her Twitter page to share the clip. The 28-year-old also wrote a caption stating that she is an inspiration to black children.

In her words:

“This school girl saw me in ran up to give me the biggest hug and started crying… This is WHY I do WHAT I do. Every black child needs to know they can be whoever they want, and they are more than enough! 💕 #CuppyCares”

