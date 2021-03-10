Don’t Call Me Wizkid’s Baby Mama – Jada P Slams Troll

Entertainment manager and PR executive, Jada Pollock has schooled a troll who described her as Wizkid’s baby mama.

The manager of the Afro-beats star had shared a picture of the singer’s poster for his Vogue interview as she applauded the level of success he has attained.

A fan of the self-proclaimed Star boy who has no idea of the relationship between the singer and Pollock other than the fact that they are co-parents wrote in the comments section that she is being a supportive baby mama.

Irked by the fan’s ignorance, Pollock replied that the term ‘baby mama’ does not apply to her.

See her reply below: