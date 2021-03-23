Don’t Give Her What You Can’t Afford To Lose After Breakup – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has dropped his take on the trending topic of breakup and gifts.

Taking to his Instagram page, the veteran radio personality advises men not to be too emotional when in love, adding that they should always have a clear head.

According to the Free The Sheeple convener, gentlemen don’t take gifts back. Therefore, they should only give what they can afford to lose if a breakup occurs.

Read Also: Court Fines Daddy Freeze N5M For Committing Adultery

The media personality also advised men to give out of love, care and concern and not to impress.

See his post below: