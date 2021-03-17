Don’t let Buhari touch your Grammy awards or your careers will end – Kemi Olunloyo warns Burna Boy & Wizkid

Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, recently took to social media and warned Wizkid and Burna Boy against Preaident Buhari asking them never to let him touch their Grammys trophy if they visit him with it.

Kemi Olunloyo in a post said Buhari is bad luck therefore Wizkid and Burna Boy should never let him touch their Grammy trophy when they visit him or else their careers will end.

According to her, Buhari is alive and they will be the next to visit him after Ngozi Okonjo but they should make sure he never touches their trophy like he touched Anthony Joshua’s belt.