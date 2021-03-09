Don’t Marry Outside Your Tribe – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has offered a piece of advice to young people who are considering marrying outside their tribe.

The self-proclaimed investigative journalist took to her Twitter page to state that marriage is a scam.

The social commentator further said that although she has never been married, it is advisable for anyone interested in marriage to choose a spouse from within their tribe.

Read Also: Stop Showing Your Pregnancy Online – Kemi Olunloyo Warns Women

In her words:

“#Marriageisascam Never been married but PLS STOP marrying outside your tribe as long as you created tribes separating you. This is the same reason Californians don’t marry New Yorkers or Chicago ppl don’t marry Atlanta ppl. North/South/East/West don’t mix. Relatives hate you‼️🙄”

See her tweet below: