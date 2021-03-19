Don’t Spend Over N700bn Embalming A Dead Refinery, Melaye Tells Buhari

Former lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against spending $1.5bn on renovating the Port Harcourt refinery.

Recall that on Wednesday, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), approved $1.5 billion for the repair of the Port Harcourt refinery.

Also Read: ‘Shell Sold A Better One For $1.2bn’ — Atiku Queries $1.5bn For PH refinery Repair

Reacting to the decision, Melaye on his Twitter page expressed that this was a move to “appropriate our common matrimony to a few individuals” and called for a reversal of the decision.

“You want to use over N700 billion to renovate a dead refinery. Port Harcourt refinery is dead. Not only moribund, but dead,” Melaye said.

Watch the video below: