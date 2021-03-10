Dorathy, Kiddwaya, Erica And Other BBNaija Housemates Who Did Not Congratulate Nengi After She Acquired Her ₦75M Mansion

The year so far is getting sweeter for reality TV star and former Bayelsa State beauty queen, Rebecca Nengi Hampson, as she is now a proud owner of a luxurious multiplex bedroom mansion in Lagos.

Nengi was the talk of social media yesterday after she shared photos of her huge house and expressed gratitude to God for achieving this huge milestone.

Sharing the photos, she captioned;

“2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home “

A check on social media revealed that the house which was built by a real estate company, Ramos of Lagos Realty sells it for $166,000 which is approximately 75 million naira.

However, it is interesting to note that following her triumphant unveiling of her new home, some of her colleagues especially former Big Brother Housemates were going to celebrate with her and congratulate her but they all went silent on social media.

