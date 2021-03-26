Drug Abuse Has Become A Hazard We Can’t Ignore: Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has expressed concern about the rate of drug abuse in the country, stating that it has become a hazard that can no longer be ignored.

Lawan called for improvement in the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.

Lawan reportedly stated this in a keynote address delivered at a public hearing on the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency Act 2004.

Lawan was represented by Ibrahim Oloriegbe, chairman of the Senate committee on health at the event.

Also Read: Insecurity: Those Responsible For Running The Nation Are On Holiday – Sowunmi

He noted that the national assembly is also working to ensure the promotion of values that focus on national development.

“Equally important is that drug abuse has become a hazard. While we may often identify abuse with the youths, emerging evidence reveals that it cuts across all social strata,” Lawan was quoted to have said.

“What this means is that more and more people are resorting to dangerous mechanisms for escape. The consequence of this is multiple, as has been proved.

“We (national assembly) have severally demonstrated that we cannot allow the degeneration of our values, through drugs, and other substances, considering our concerted quest for growth.

“The bill before us is yet another attempt at strengthening the regulatory mechanism on drug abuse, following loopholes in the extant law. It also flows from the regular trend of reviewing or updating laws, after operational experiences, as a step towards perfection.

“The senate and the national assembly will always ensure improvements in extant laws, in line with our disposition to grow our democracy, by solidifying existing acts.”