Employing Mercenaries To Fight Bandits Is Disgraceful: Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the calls for mercenaries to fight bandits and terrorists is disgraceful.

Following the increasing spate of bandits and terrorist attacks in different parts of the country, there have been calls from different quarters for use of mercenaries to combat the security challenges.

In a post on his Twitter page, the former lawmaker from Kaduna expressed that the war against insurgency must be won by the country and those who rose to power with the promise to win against insecurity.

He wrote:

“A nation of over 200 Million people & with such enormous resources, thinking of employing mercenaries to defeat a gang of terrorists & bandits is utterly disgraceful. This is a war that must be fought & won by our country. Those who rose to power with the promise to win must win.”