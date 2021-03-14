Erica Appreciates Fans For Buying Her A House On Her Birthday

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has appreciated her fans known as The Elites for surprising her with a beautiful house on her 27th birthday celebrated on Saturday, March 13th.

The self-proclaimed Star Girl was overwhelmed with the quality and quantity of gifts she received from one of the most formidable BBNaija fanbases ever.

Taking to her Twitter page, the movie star shares how loved she feels. She also blessed them with a prayer.

“Elites My prayer for all of you is -as you have shown me love even without ever meeting me in person, you will be shown love by so many people all the days of you life! Favor, Good health, peace and happiness will always be your portion! Thank you so much for my brand new house❤️ “, she wrote.

See her tweet below: