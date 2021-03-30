Erica Bags Award For Distinguished Influencer Of The Year

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has bagged a new award as the Distinguished Influencer of the Year.

The self-proclaimed Star Girl took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her holding the award plaque as she pens an appreciative note to the organizers.

“@nigeriaachieversawards thank you so much for this!“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the 27-year-old Abia State-born former beauty queen cum Met Film School-trained actress recently appealed to her fans known as The Elites to reduce the expectations they have of her because she also goes through hard phases in life.

See her Instagram Story below: