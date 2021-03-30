Erica Bags Award For Distinguished Influencer Of The Year

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Erica Replies Fan Who Asked Her Why She Likes Exposing Her Body

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has bagged a new award as the Distinguished Influencer of the Year.

The self-proclaimed Star Girl took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of her holding the award plaque as she pens an appreciative note to the organizers.

“@nigeriaachieversawards thank you so much for this!“, she wrote.

Read AlsoIf You Love Me, Reduce The Expectations – Erica Tells Fans

Information Nigeria recalls the 27-year-old Abia State-born former beauty queen cum Met Film School-trained actress recently appealed to her fans known as The Elites to reduce the expectations they have of her because she also goes through hard phases in life.

See her Instagram Story below:

The reality TV star’s Insta Story

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here