Erica Bags New Endorsement Deal With Supa Komando Energy Drink

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Fast-rising actress, Erica Nlewedim has been spotted in the new ad for energy drink, Supa Komando.

The former Big Brother Naija contestant, before the full release of the ad, had shared a snippet video showing her scene in the ad on her social media pages.

The reality TV star wrote as caption:

I am filled with passion! I am filled with Energy!!. I am my own Hero!!! #FireOn #FireOnTheFilm #FireOnErica”

The ad also features the self-proclaimed Energy God, OAP Dotun.

Fans of the reality TV star have also been anticipating her coming birthday on the 13th of March by using Twitter hashtags.

See her post below:

The reality TV star’s post

Watch the video HERE

 

