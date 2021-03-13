Erica Celebrates 27th Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nigerian reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has celebrated her 27th birthday with stunning photos of herself.

The popular former BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate took to her Instagram page to flood the feed with the gorgeous pictures.

The fast-rising actress also penned a lengthy emotional post to describe how the past year has been for her.

“Year 26 was such a ride! It was the year in which my life changed completely, a year that gave me so much life, so much love, so much fulfillment. It was also a year full of lemons, lemons that God turned into lemonades and cocktails.

It is Year 27 and I am full of gratitude. I am grateful for life! I am grateful for the favour of God that has found me. I am grateful for the experiences that moulded me, the brightness of my present and my very glorious future. I am grateful for the overwhelming Love that surrounds me. I am grateful for the Elite League🌟 Hello 27, I’m ready for fulfillment“, she wrote.

See her post and pictures below: