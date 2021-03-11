Erica Rolls Out Invites For Her Elaborate 27th Birthday Party, Titled; ‘Hollywood’

Disqualified former Big Brother Naija Housemate Erica Nlewedim has started rolling out invitations for her birthday party.

The reality TV star will be celebrating her 27th birthday, on Saturday 13th March.

The birthday which is themed Hollywood, will host many of her colleagues, friend, and prominent Nigerian celebrities.

Veteran journalist and publisher of Ovation Magazine Dele Mohomodu will also be present at the event as he has acknowledged an invite the reality star sent to him.

Dele Momodu took to Twitter to share a copy of Erica’s birthday invite.

The post reads: “Good afternoon, Sir. I hope you are having a great day. I would like to request for your presence at my birthday party happening on Saturday 13th March 2021. The theme is HOLLYWOOD. Here’s your invite, sir. See you there. Honored to get an invite baby.