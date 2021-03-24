Erica’s Twitter Account Gets Verified

Popular BBNaija reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has just been verified on Twitter.

This makes the self-proclaimed Star Girl the first female former housemate of the Lockdown season to be verified by the microblogging platform.

To acknowledge the feat, the fast-rising actress shared a screenshot to prove that Twitter Verified is now following her account.

“Is @verified following you? 😂”, she wrote.

The Abia State-born former beauty queen now joins Lockdown season winner, Laycon and co-star, Kiddwaya as the only Twitter verified alumni of the season.

Fans of the reality TV star known as the Elites have also taken over the Trends table in their excitement.

See her account below: