Failure To Defeat Bandits Emboldens Them: El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has expressed that the failure of security forces in the country to defeat bandits emboldens them.

According to El-Rufai, the failure to mount a “sustained and simultaneous” operations is responsible for the situation Nigeria is currently experiencing.

The governor stated Kaduna and neighbouring states have been supporting the efforts of security agencies with funding and resources since 2015.

El-Rufai made the remark on Wednesday at the presentation of the 2020 Annual Security Report.

“Together with Niger state and our neighbours in the north-west, we put together resources to fund military operations against bandits in the Kamuku-Kuyambana forest range that straddles the region,” he said.

“Failure to contain and defeat them in one place has emboldened them to develop a national footprint and endanger national cohesion,” he added.

The governor stated that the security agencies need more “numbers,” modern technology and equipment to adequately overcome the bandits.

“The security of our communities depend on the robust projection of state power, and that can only be done with sufficient security numbers to overawe and deter criminals,” he said.

El-Rufai also reiterated his call for the decentralisation of policing.

He pointed out that “there simply are not enough police officers in Nigeria and the idea of policing such a vast, federal republic in a unitary manner is not pragmatic.”