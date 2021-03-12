‘Fani-Kayode can share my sex tapes if truly I cheated’ – Ex-wife, Chinwendu dares former minister

A former beauty queen, Precious Chikwendu, and her estranged wife of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hit back again at her former husband.

She said he could share the videos of her alleged infidelity in marriage after seven years which he claimed he had.

Chikwendu, in a release she personally signed on Thursday, noted that she had never had an extra-marital affair and on the contrary, Fani-Kayode “brought strange women into our matrimonial home at the slightest opportunity.”

Last Friday, Chikwendu had also explained before a FCT High Court in Apo, Abuja, that Fani-Kayode, her ex-husband beat her up on several occasions even while she was pregnant.

She had, therefore, demanded full custody of their four sons, aged five and three.

But Fani-Kayode had fired back the following day in a release by his aide, saying Ckiwendu had mental issues and once cut two people with knives while trying to kill him and their four children.

In a release through his media consultant, Oladimeji Olaiya, the following day, Fani-Kayode noted that he had video evidence of Chikwendu’s infidelity.

“Chikwendu’s only pastime was to post pictures and words on Instagram and sleep with men outside. She also tried to seduce a number of Chief Fani-Kayode’s friends when he was in detention and extort money from them.

“On one occasion, she cut two people with a knife and almost bit off the finger of a third when she was trying to attack and kill her own children and husband with two knives. Thirty people witnessed this and we have it on video,” the release had partly stated.

Speaking on Thursday, the 2014 Miss United Nations said her choice of Fani-Kayode for marriage was based on “empathy and naivety.”

She said, “However, I cannot help but wonder if all these frivolous claims of my indecent lifestyle as portrayed by FFK is not an indictment of his insecure mind. You cannot have a harlot for a wife and showcase her to the world almost every day with the best captions and poetry to go with it if she is not a fantastic soul.

“Except of course, he hides the demonic atrocities he committed while trying to appear as an excellent husband. The FFK I lived with will have the said videos shared if any infidelity claims are distantly valid for almost seven years of marriage.

“My years with FFK were completely shrouded; I walked around with at least four police officers and three bodyguards. Friends avoided me even in church as I had a heavy security presence even during offerings and thanksgiving. He perceived every schoolmate, ex, cousin, or male voice as a potential lover over the phone.

“I have never had an extramarital affair as dubiously alleged. On the contrary, FFK brought strange women into our matrimonial home at the slightest opportunity.

“After two heartbreaks, I made one wrong decision, believing that an older man will love and make me happy. All I did was love FFK, fight for him and gave him sons he never had. I did everything for him – I was his barber, editor, nurse (before and after he had his presumed COVID 19), chef, image-maker, and stylist without limit.

“Physical and verbal abuse was what I got for all these sacrifices; lies, all sorts of inhumane treatment and now attempting to keep my tender age children away from their mother.”

She added that although she had been labelled as running after Fani-Kayode’s money, the former minister was financially broke when they met in 2014.

“When I met Femi in 2014, he already had his bank accounts frozen by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, and they remain frozen to date. He opened another bank account when he joined the Goodluck Jonathan campaign team in 2015.

“The present government initiated an investigation based on the campaign funds source. And his campaign account was frozen again. Common sense can show that he may have been financially constrained while I was with him,” Chikwendu said.

