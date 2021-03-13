Fans Gift Erica Stocks From Disney, Amazon, Tesla For Her Birthday

The large and popular fanbase of reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim known as The Elites have bought her stocks from Amazon, Disney, Tesla and United Airlines worth $10,000.

The presentation was done via the Instagram Live video of the official fan page for the Elites.

Popular media personality, Denrele Edun was also present as the stock certificate was presented to the self-proclaimed Star Girl.

The Abia State-born beauty also shared pictures of herself flaunting the certificate via her official Twitter account.

She simply captioned it:

“Love it“.

Read Also: Erica Celebrates 27th Birthday With Stunning Photos

The Elites have outdid themselves with the quality of gifts that have been presented so far to the reality TV star cum actress.

See her post and the certificate below:

Watch the video HERE