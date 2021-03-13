Farmer-Herders Crisis: Tinubu Says Attack On Herders, Farmers, Criminal

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu has stated that the destruction of crops or seizure of property of an innocent farmer or herder is an act of criminality.

He made this statement while reacting to the recent crisis between crop farmers and herders in Nigeria on Saturday.

Also Read: Arms Fund: Presidency Says No Money Is Missing, Explains How $1bn Was Spent

He expressed that the recent clashes have taken ethnic and political dimensions.

Tinubu recommended that the federal government should convene a meeting of state governors, senior security officials, herder and farmer representatives, along with traditional rulers and religious leaders to hammer out a set of working principles to resolve the crisis among others.