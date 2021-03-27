Fayemi: No Serious-Minded Politician Will Ignore Opportunity To Be President

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that no serious-minded politician will pass up the opportunity to govern a country.

He made this assertion while speaking when he featured on a Channels Television programme on Friday.

Fayemi expressed that any serious politician will “give it a shot” when he sees the opportunity to become president.

The governor, who was responding to a question on if he is considering contesting for the presidency in 2023, however declined to give a categorical reply.

“I’m considering finishing well in Ekiti in 2022. Frankly, I am eternally grateful to Ekiti people for giving me the opportunity to govern the state twice. And I still have a lot to deliver on that agenda. So the future will take care of itself,” he said.

“I have no means of knowing what is going to happen but for me the certainty is that I am the governor of Ekiti state and that time expires in October 2022, that is the job I have for now.

“I am laughing. You know why? Because I get asked this question all the time. I don’t know anyone, any serious-minded politician who will have the opportunity to govern a country with the blessings that we have — in spite of the challenges — that will not give it a shot but we are not there yet.”