Fayemi: Those Calling For Secession Of South-West Doing So Out Of Frustration

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that those calling for secession from Nigeria are frustrated with the happenings in the country.

Recall that popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho recently called for the secession of South-West states from Nigeria.

Reacting to this development, Fayemi said irrational responses are expected when the society is agitated.

He made this assertion in an interview with Arise Television on Tuesday.

“Frankly, when you have stress and laxity in society, you’re bound to find a whole range of responses. Some rational, some irrational, some that speaks to the fears that people, some opportunistic and harebrained. There’s no question that some of the reactions we’ve seen will fall into all of those categories,” he said.

“I have gone on record to say that I have unfailing optimism that in spite of all our challenges, this country will triumph and we’ll survive current challenges. We as leaders must focus on the goal of protecting lives and property, and focus on safety and security as the primary responsibility that we have,” he said.

“The people who are talking about secession frankly, some of them are doing it out of frustration. I don’t think that’s the solution to the Nigerian predicament right now.

“In matters of economic development, we may need to begin to look at other ways of managing diversity and difference in our country and that devolution of power is an idea whose time has come.”