Femi Adesina On Unemployment: Cut Nigeria Some Slack, Things Are Looking Up

Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has expressed that Nigeria should be given some credit because things are looking up for the country.

He made this remark while commenting on Nigeria’s 2020 unemployment figures on Sunday when he featured on Channels Television’s ‘Sunday Politics.’

He expressed that it is typical of Nigerians to focus on only the negatives and pay little attention to the positives.

He stressed that there are also some positives in Nigeria’s economy depending on what aspect is being focused on.

“In any country in the world, if you want to focus on the negatives, they’ll be more than enough for you to see and talk about. But then there are always silver linings in the sky from time to time. It is typical of Nigerians that are when those silver linings come, we don’t talk about them,” he said.

“When the inflation dropped to about 11 percent a couple of years back, we didn’t hear a sound about it. When we went into recession and came out, not much about it.

“When you hear that our budget performance was about 90 percent, not much about it. All that we hear are just the negatives. Let’s realize that in Nigeria, there are positives. In the economy, security, there are positives. It depends on the one we want to focus on.”