Femi Fani Kayode’s Ex-security guard reveals shocking details about Precious Chikwendu

Bako Maina, a former security guard of Femi Fani Kayode has claimed that the politician’s ex-wife, Precious Chikwendu tried to seduce him.

This comes after Bako in a new video shared on his Facebook page called out Punch Newspapers and revealed other shocking details about Precious.

According to him, Precious, held the entire house hostage, seduced him after he caught her using a dildo and even offered him 1million naira to blackmail his boss.

According to Bako in the viral video, Madam once held FFK hostage at home with the kids and it took the intervention of Police officers from Asokoro Police Station led by DPO Aisha. They threatened to tear gas her in order to disarm her and take the knives off her but oga didn’t allow them.

Bako in the video shared on his Facebook page today also revealed how she refused to have security guards follow her about and it was later discovered she frequents a brothel in Abuja with her friend called, Nkechi and how they once barged in on her naked with a Naval officer.

In His Words;

I’m sorry I have to do this, but I have to clear my name from all these false allegations flying around about my time as a bodyguard and security consultant to former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Sadaukin Shinkafi.

To start with, Punch Newspapers never called me or reached out to me about any issue of violence so I’m totally shocked at all the reports flying around.

Secondly, I’ve tried my best to stay off this issue and protect the image of the family and household of my former boss, FFK but now that I’m being dragged into events I know nothing about, I just have to speak up.

Precious Chikwendu, FFK’s former wife, is a woman that tried on several occasions to seduce me after I caught her using a dildo and even offered me one million naira to blackmail FFK. This is a woman that we busted at a brothel in Abuja with a Naval Officer by the name of Navy Captain Idenyi Akpa fully naked.

Idenyi’s father is Major General Patrick Akpa (rtd) of the Nigerian Army. This is a woman that was planning to use that Naval Officer and his friends to kill her husband and boasted to us that they would kill him when they were caught. This is a woman who had 6 of her family members (the mother, the aunty, the two younger brothers, the sister and one older brother) living in FFK’s house for 4 to 5 years and feeding and eating like parasites off him.

This is a woman who has 15 nannies looking after her children but who always insults and beats the nannies. This is a woman that threatened to poison oga’s former personal assistant, Gbenga, in the house before he resigned.

These are facts that she can not deny. This case has been reported to the police already and everyone involved has gone into hiding including Antonia, Emmanuel, the Punch Newspapers reporter, Eniola. If truly they have nothing to hide they should all come forward and make their statements to the police.

Once I again, I apologise to my former boss Chief Femi Fani Kayode, his sons, his staff and his household of 55 people that I have to come out with all this and respond but I cannot sit by and allow Precious and her fellow conspirators at Punch to destroy me.

I hope Chief FFK understand. I wish he would also protect himself and expose this woman instead of always keeping silent. I PRAY he never forgives her or take her back because if she has chance she will kill him and the boys. Everybody knows this and we all told him”.

