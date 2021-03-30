FFK slams fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, over her racy nun outfit

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has slammed fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, over the racy nun outfit she wore to the premiere of a movie over the weekend.
In a post shared on social media this morning, the former Minister described her outfit as anti-christ and ghetto rubbish.
He wrote;
”Disrespectful, tasteless, tactless, shameless, bestial, blasphemous, heretical, disgusting, provocative, outrageous, anti-Christ and totally and completely unacceptable. This is not art: it is GHETTO RUBBISH!
I forgot to add that it is also EVIL!”
As expected, his post has sparked reactions online.
Read some comments below:
