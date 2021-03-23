FG Orders Immediate Resumption Of Domestic Flights Catering Services

The Federal Government has announced the resumption of catering services on domestic and international flights.

Catering services during flights were suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

However, on Monday, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika during the media briefing of the presidential taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, in Abuja, announced this development.

He, however, explained that modalities for the resumption of catering services would be worked on and rolled out by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), which will be in line with international practices.