FG Playing Ethnic Card On Security: Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams has accused the federal government and security agencies of playing ethnic card on issues of security.

“It is clear that the Nigerian security is not ready to protect its citizens. Nigeria’s security and the government are playing politics and an ethnic card on the issues of security. This is very dangerous,” he said.

He made this known in an interview with The Sun on Saturday.

Adams expressed that it is clear that security agencies are not ready to protect citizens.

He also described the current state of security in the country as “unfortunate.”

Adams stated that if care is not taken, the poor handling of these criminal activities may lead to war.