FG Remains Resolute In Tackling Abductions Of Schoolchildren: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his commitment to tackling the trend of abduction of schoolchildren by bandits across the country.

He stated this on Friday while receiving the National Working Group of the Supporting Advancement of Gender Equity Initiative at the State House in Abuja.

“Despite the spike of incidence of the abduction of school children and other security challenges, this government remains resolute in his pursuit of a just and credible society devoid of inequalities and promotion of the rule of law,” Buhari said.

“Let me assure you all that we remain committed to working with groups such as yours to address these challenges.

President Buhari also promised his regime’s continued support for Nigerian women to take up leadership roles.

He stated that he remained committed to seeing more Nigerian women in leadership positions, both at national and international institutions.

“As a leader of the government governing party, I will lend my voice to the amendment of the party constitution, which is ongoing now. And is the entry point for effective and meaningful participation of women in elective offices. Once again, thank you for your efforts and support to women.”