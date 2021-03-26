Give Me Chance To Show How Much Love I Have For You – Funsho Adeolu Tells Iyabo Ojo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Give Me The Chance To Show How Much Love I Have For You - Funsho Adeolu Gushes Over Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actor, Funsho Adeolu has sent a lovely note to his colleague, Iyabo Ojo via Instagram.

The actress and entrepreneur had shared a picture of herself on her Instagram page.

The picture attracted likes and comments from other celebrities including a comment from her colleague, Funsho Adeolu.

Read AlsoNollywood Actor, Funsho Adeolu Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With His Pretty Wife

This lady is a good woman by all standard to me and to a lot of people out there but I have not been able to reciprocate in any way but for sure God will bless you and reciprocate on my behalf and also give me the chance to show how much Love I have for you“, he wrote.

See her post and his comment below:

Iyabo Ojo’s post
Funsho Adeolu’s comment

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here