God Comes First, Family Next – Teddy A

Nigerian singer and reality TV star, Temitope Adenibuyan, alias Teddy A has arranged aspects of his life in order of importance.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ contestant took to his Instagram page to share beautiful pictures of his daughter’s 1st birthday party.

The reality TV star wrote as caption:

“God. Family. Prosperity. Thank y’all for rocking with us on princess @zenadenibuyan’s 1st birthday party. We don’t take your support, prayers and love for granted. God’s blessings to you and yours! ❤️

Big s/o to the brands that made her day a success @medlinboss @room22agency @antolecky @onecharmingparty @rayandroy @honeyfrosting @demamaspride_empire 📸 @ernest _chuxx”

See his post below: