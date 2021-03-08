‘God Sent Angel Gabriel To Me’ – Ronke Oshodi Oke Celebrates Son As He Turns 8

Nigerian film actress Ronke Ojo, fondly called Ronke Oshodi Oke has taken to her over 1 million Instagram page to celebrate her son as he clocks a new age.

Her son Richmond Adisa Olamilekan Anthony turned 8 years today, March 8 and in a lengthy post, the proud mom showered prayers on her son while appreciating God for sending ‘Angel Gabriel’ to her.

Sharing photo and video, she wrote;

Ara edide e bami jo 💃💃💃💃… Exactly this day 8 years ago, God sent angel Gabriel to me. He blessed me with this gorgeous little boy, he was such a beauty to behold. I felt blessed all over again, indeed, God is greater than man!. Richmond Adisa Olamilekan Anthony, You will be a blessing to your generation. May your years be long and fruitful. God will continue to bless, guide and guard you. Happy 8th birthday Oko mi, I love you to the moon and back💋💋❤️❤️❤️