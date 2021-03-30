Gospel Singer, Sinach Celebrates 48th Birthday

Popular gospel singer, Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu, alias Sinach, has celebrated her 48th birthday with beautiful photos of herself.

Flooding her Instagram page, the ‘Way Maker’ singer gives thanks to God for her life and career.

“Wait what! It’s my birthday !! I AM SOOOO GRATEFUL LORD!! #30thofmarch #sinach Forever I am grateful For who you are and all you’ve done for me !! I celebrate God today For my family Ministry Health and peace of mind !! I celebrate God grace and supernatural favor.

Protection, wisdom and understanding!! So grateful to You my Lord !! March 30! I bring my offering I bring my praise With a heart full of joy I bring my offering I bring my worship The highest praise !! #sinach #thanksgiving #sinachbirthday #grateful #greatestest Lord“, she wrote.

See her posts below: