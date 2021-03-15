“Guess whose dad won a Grammy award” – Wizkid’s son, Boluwatife brags

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, has taken to social media and bragged about and at the same time congratulated his father for winning his first Grammy award.

Boluwatife took to his Instagram page to present a congratulatory message to his father for his outstanding achievement. The post was accompanied by a video of him and his friend singing and dancing to the “Brown Skin Girl” track.

In his words:

“Hey Everyone, Guess what song and who’s dad won a Grammy????

Congratulations Dad wish you more wins

Almost like we saw this coming right? @2curlykuties

To celebrate we are streaming MADE IN LAGOS all year long”