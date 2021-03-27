Gunmen Kidnap Eight RCCG Members In Kaduna

No fewer than eight members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Region 30, Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, were on Friday abducted by gunmen.

According to reports, the victims were on the church bus travelling for a programme when they were attacked.

Also Read: School Attack: Three Teachers Abducted, No Pupil Missing – Kaduna Govt

Leader of the men’s fellowship of the church in the province, Elder Adaji, confirmed the abduction of their members to Channels Television on Saturday.

He explained that the abducted persons were on their way to Kachia for an evangelical outreach programme before their bus was ambushed by the bandits.