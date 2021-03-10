Haaland Fires Dortmund Into UCL Quaterfinals

Erling Haaland’s brace against Sevilla on Tuesday ensured Dortmund qualified for UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Leading 3-2 from the first leg, the hosts seemed to have put the tie to bed before the hour mark thanks to a poacher’s strike and a penalty from Haaland.

However, Sevilla halved the deficit courtesy of Youssef En-Nesyri 12 yards strike in the 68th minute.

En-Nesyri also set up a frantic finish to the game with a powerful header in the sixth minute of injury time.

However, Sevilla were unable to find another goal in the final seconds, crashing out of Europe as a result.