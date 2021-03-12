Harry Kane Double Lifts Spurs Past Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur put one foot in the Europa League quarter-finals with a clinical display against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb courtesy of brace from Harry Kane.
English forward, Kane opened the scoring with a 25th-minute rebound to give Spurs the lead at halftime.
Kane also doubled Spurs’ advantage with a composed low finish in the 70th minute.
However, the Tottenham striker was unable to complete his hat-trick, limping off late on with a knock to his knee to mar the victory.
Spurs face rivals Arsenal in the north London derby in their next fixture on Sunday.