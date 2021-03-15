Hazard Set To Miss Match Against Atalanta With Muscle Injury

Real Madrid appear will be without Eden Hazard for the crucial Champions League game against Atalanta.

The Belgian was the main absentee from Madrid’s final training session ahead of Tuesday’s return leg against the Italians in the second leg of their last-16 tie, in which Los Blancos have a 1-0 advantage after victory in Bergamo two weeks ago.

Speaking during the press conference on Monday, coach Zinedine Zidane stated that something is going on with the former Chelsea forward.

According to reports, Hazard who returned for 15 minutes against Elche on Saturday is set to be out for 4-6 weeks.